Priyanka Chaturvedi Sent To Alternate Booth After Voter Name Issue In Maharashtra Civic Elections

Voting is in progress across Maharashtra on Thursday for the crucial civic body elections covering 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The polling exercise began at 7:30 am and will continue until 5:30 pm, while counting of votes is scheduled for January 16. Early in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reported difficulty after her name was allegedly missing from the voter list at her designated polling station, following which election officials directed her to an alternate booth.

In Mumbai, elections are being held in 227 wards, with nearly 1,700 candidates contesting. The BMC polls alone have an electorate of 1,03,44,315 voters, including 55,16,707 men, 48,26,509 women, and 1,099 voters registered under the ‘other’ category. Visuals from several parts of the city showed voters checking their names on electoral rolls outside polling stations, including in areas such as Dadar.

These civic elections carry significant political importance, especially for the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, as well as for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. The ruling Mahayuti enters the polls with confidence after its strong performance in last year’s Maharashtra assembly elections. At the same time, the polls are being closely watched to assess whether the Thackeray name continues to command influence in Mumbai and across the state, particularly after the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

Historically, the undivided Shiv Sena dominated the BMC, having secured 84 seats in alliance with the BJP, which won 82 seats in the previous election. However, the current contest is markedly different, with altered alliances and political equations reshaping the battlefield. Adding to the significance, the BMC elections are taking place after a delay of nearly three years.

The election process formally began with the notification issued in December 2025. The State Election Commission announced on December 15, 2025, that polling for all 29 municipal corporations would be conducted in a single phase on January 15, 2026. The nomination process ran from December 23 to December 30, 2025, with withdrawals allowed until January 2, 2026, and the final list of candidates published on January 3, 2026.

With tight security arrangements in place across Mumbai and other cities, polling is expected to continue smoothly through the day as Maharashtra witnesses one of its most closely watched civic elections in recent years.