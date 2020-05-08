Priyanka Gandhi sends one lakh masks to Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent one lakh masks to be distributed in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress media coordinator Lallan Kumar said that the party will now contact the party's district president and the masks will be sent to them on priority basis.

"This is the first lot that has been sent. We will see which district needs them and the masks will be sent accordingly. Masks and sanitizers, along with ration kits, had earlier been sent to Amethi and Rae Bareli," he told IANS on Friday.

Lallan Kumar further said that community kitchens were being run in 17 districts including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Agra, Fatehpur, Lakhimpur and Prayagraj by the Congress party.

"We have provided food to 47 lakh people till now in UP," he said.

He said that Priyanka was closely monitoring the situation at the ground level and directing party workers to help the migrant workers.