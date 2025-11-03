Priyanka Gandhi urges focus on jobs, development in Bihar rallies; jabs at NDA's governance in state

Patna: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Central and state governments to prioritise job creation, industrial growth, and development, while addressing a series of election rallies in Bihar.

Appealing to voters to support Mahagathbandhan candidates, she expressed confidence that the Grand Alliance would form the next government in the state. She also took an aim at the NDA’s 'double-engine' government, alleging that the state administration was not functioning independently and that key decisions were being taken from Delhi.

Speaking at a gathering in Saharsa, she made a light-hearted remark suggesting the creation of a "Ministry of Insults", saying it would save the Prime Minister's time for developmental work.

“My suggestion is that the Prime Minister should create a new ministry and call it the 'Ministry of Insults' so that every time anyone asks questions to him, that ministry would look after it. In this way, his time is not wasted," she said.

Addressing the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said when people raise their voices seeking jobs and employment opportunities, their questions should be taken as constructive, not confrontational. "This ministry can also keep a record of all the comments made about my family -- that alone could fill an entire library," she quipped.

"The NDA government in Bihar is not double-engine but single-engine, as the state’s governance is being controlled from the Centre," she claimed.

At her second rally in Lakhisarai, Priyanka Gandhi said that the government’s focus should be on addressing people’s concerns rather than political exchanges.

"Students are demanding education, youth are demanding employment, farmers are demanding help -- but instead of responding to their needs, attention is being diverted elsewhere," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also held a roadshow in Rosera, Samastipur, in support of Congress and Mahagathbandhan candidates. She said that there was growing discontent among the public against the current administration and that people were ready for change.

“People are fed up with the failures of the BJP-JDU government and are ready for a new beginning. The hopes of the public are with the Mahagathbandhan. The results on November 14 will reflect the people’s desire for change,” she added.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address more public meetings in the coming days as part of the Mahagathbandhan’s campaign push in the poll-bound state.