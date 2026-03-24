Priyanka Gandhi Urges Parliament Debate on West Asia, Criticizes PM Modi’s Speech

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi released a statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on the West Asia crisis.While talking to the reporters during the budget session she stressed that a Parliament debate in India is required so that all the parties can share their view and respond the government’s position.She stated in the Parliament that PM Modi did not bring anything new to the table.

Her statement came after PM Modi described the situation in West Asia as “worrisome,” pointing out its impact on the global economy, energy supplies, and people’s livelihoods. He assured that the government’s top priority remains the safety of Indians abroad and that steps are being taken to secure fuel and gas supplies despite challenges in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz.However, Priyanka Gandhi’s reaction to PM Modi’s speech was sharp. According to the reports, she said that the Prime Minister has not informed the country about the situation and did not provide any fresh perspective or solutions.

The opposition parties' criticism is showing a lot of growing concern over how India is handling the crisis. Scarcity in the supply of LPG has raised questions about preparedness and long term strategy. Priyanka’s request for a Parliament debate in India shows the demand for transparency and collective decision-making on issues that affect both national security and the economy.