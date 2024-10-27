Priyanka slams UP govt over death of man in Lucknow police custody

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as a man who was detained in Lucknow allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in the police custody.

The family of the deceased, identified as Mohit Pandey -- in his early 30s -- claimed that he sustained severe injuries to his head which eventually led to his death.

Taking to X, the Congress leader wrote: "In Lucknow, the police detained two youth and one died the next morning. This is the second death in UP police custody in a fortnight. The family alleges that the police 'murdered' their son. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of deaths in custody.

"The BJP has established such a 'jungle raj' in the state where the police have become synonymous with brutality. Where the law keepers themselves are 'taking lives', from whom should the public expect justice?"

A protest was also staged in the Uttar Pradesh capital city over the incident, with demonstrators demanding action against the police personnel responsible for Mohit's death.

Family members claimed that he died due to police brutality.

According to sources, an FIR in connection with the custodial death was registered against a police officer and others after a complaint was filed by Mohit's family.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the state government over the incident, saying "the government which is expert in changing names, should change the name of police custody to torture house".

"This is the second news of 'death (read murder) in police custody' in the Uttar Pradesh capital in the last 16 days. The government, which is expert in changing names, should now change the name of 'police custody' to 'torture house'. Every demand of the victim's family should be met, and we are with them," Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X.

A senior police officer said that the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a purported CCTV footage of Mohit Pandey's death in police custody has surfaced, in which his health is seen deteriorating.

Another person in the lockup is seen in the video trying to assist Mohit.

The police claimed that Mohit's health suddenly deteriorated, and the doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the hospital.