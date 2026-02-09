Probe Expands in SMARR Realty - Crowne Plaza Rohini Case; Gutka Traders’ Role Examined

New Delhi / Kolkata: The scope of investigation in the alleged money laundering case linked to SMARR Realty (formerly known as Vikas Surya Group) and Hotel Crowne Plaza, Rohini, has further widened. Following recent directions issued by the Calcutta High Court to formally notify the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), attention has intensified around the potential role of central agencies in the matter.

The case pertains to Bishnupur Police Station Case No. 432/2025, registered on 10 May 2025 based on a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kumar Lohia. The complaint alleges that companies associated with SMARR Realty were used to route approximately ₹19 crore through shell entities and layered financial structures to give the funds a legitimate appearance. The complainant has further claimed that the overall scale of the alleged transactions could exceed ₹1,000 crore if subjected to a detailed forensic investigation.

Investigation Under High Court Supervision: During the hearing on 5 January 2026, the Calcutta High Court directed that no final report shall be submitted without prior permission of the Court. The Court also instructed that the ED and CBI be duly informed. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 20 March 2026.

Focus on Rebranding and Financial Structuring: Investigating agencies are also examining whether the rebranding from Vikas Surya Group to SMARR Realty has any linkage to the alleged financial transactions, ownership structure, or capital flow patterns. According to the complaint, during 2005–06, companies across various sectors allegedly inflated share premiums, followed by buybacks at face value and subsequent mergers, resulting in restructuring of capital within operating entities.

New Angle Under Examination: Source-Based Input: According to sources, agencies are also examining whether investments in SMARR Realty Group projects and the Rohini-based hotel operations involved funds routed from certain trading sectors. Sources further indicate that alleged investments linked to several gutka traders are also under the scanner as part of the ongoing examination.