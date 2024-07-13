Live
Just In
Prohibitory orders in Tripura district after unrest following tribal student’s death, 4 held
Agartala: As ethnic tensions continued at tribal-dominated Ganda Twisa in Tripura’s Dhalai District on Saturday, authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed a huge contingent of security forces.
The unrest is the result of the death of a student on Friday, officials said.
Officials said that attackers burnt houses, vandalised and looted shops and homes at Ganda Twisa on Friday night after Parameshwar Reang (20) succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by some miscreants on July 7.
Police have so far detained four people in connection with the incident.
The Tripura Home Department suspended mobile Internet services in Dhalai District till Saturday midnight to prevent circulation of messages, videos and photographs.
Former Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Sarkar discussed the Ganda Twisa situation with Chief Minister Manik Saha and requested him to take appropriate measures to control the situation.
Dhalai District police in a social media post said that an untoward incident has occurred which resulted in the death of one person and the incident was being used by some anti-social elements to stoke hatred and commit offences such as arson and looting.
“All senior officers along with sufficient security forces are camping and patrolling in Ganda Twisa and the situation is under control. Prohibitory orders U/S-163 BNSS (formerly 144 CrPc) have been issued by SDM Ganda Twisa, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in and around the Gonda Twisa sub-division,” the police’s post said.
Police also urged the people to refrain from posting, sharing, expressing any communal sentiments as it would amount to an offence under BNS and IT Act.
Dhalai District Magistrate and Collector Saju Vaheed A said that the situation was under control and peace meetings were being held to ensure law and order.