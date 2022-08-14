Prominent Maratha leader Vinayak Mete killed in car crash

Noted leader of Maratha community Vinayak Mete was killed after a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway here on Sunday morning, officials said.

Leader of the Shiv Sangram party, he was proceeding to Mumbai when his car met with an accident near Panvel.

Mete was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, but succumbed during the treatment.

Top Maharashtra leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Bhaskar Jadhav, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale, ministers and other leaders across the political spectrum have expressed shock over Mete's sudden death.