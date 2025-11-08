Proponents of 'jungle raj' received 65-volt shock after first phase of polling in Bihar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the RJD and Congress, saying the bumper voting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls had delivered a 65-volt shock to them.

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister said there was widespread discussion that Bihar’s youth and women had voted decisively for development and for the NDA.

“In the first phase of polling, the proponents of jungle raj have received a 65-volt shock. The youth of Bihar have chosen development; they have chosen the NDA. The sisters and daughters of Bihar have also ensured a record victory for the NDA,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi alleged that RJD’s campaign messages revealed their mindset.

“Just listen to the songs and slogans of these proponents of jungle raj. On RJD platforms, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become gangsters. Should a child from Bihar become a gangster or a doctor?” PM Modi asked.

He said the NDA was offering books, computers, sports equipment and opportunities in education and start-ups — not guns.

“Jungle raj means guns, cruelty, bitterness, bad manners and corruption,” PM Modi said, adding that leaders such as Karpoori Thakur and Bhola Paswan Shastri had envisioned social justice and development, but that era was derailed during the RJD’s tenure.

"On the one hand, the NDA government is developing our pilgrimage sites. On the other hand, people from the Congress and the RJD are insulting our faith. You must have heard what the Congress leader said about Chhathi Maiya.

"Chhath Mahaparv is a glorious festival representing the devotion and penance of the mothers and sisters of Bihar. And the Congress leader says that this Chhath Mahaparv is just drama, a farce. This is an insult to our mothers and sisters, to Chhath Maiya, to our traditions, heritage, and culture.

"Those who commit such insults must be punished. The best way to punish these people is through your vote. Cast the vote in favour of the NDA candidates and defeat them,” PM Modi said.

He accused the RJD-Congress combine of destroying the industrial ecosystem.

“They don’t even know the ABC of industries. Not a single big factory was set up in 15 years. Even sugar mills in the Mithilaanchal region shut down. No major hospital or medical college came up,” he said.

PM Modi said the NDA era had reversed that trend — claiming better roads, improved rail and air connectivity, new power projects and revived manufacturing.

He cited the reopening of the Riga sugar mill and said more such industries would come up with greater strength in the coming years.

He said the Centre was promoting ethanol production to support sugarcane farmers.

“Keeping in mind the interests of sugarcane farmers, our government is also promoting the production of ethanol from sugarcane. The BJP and NDA deliver on what they promise. And Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee that the promise will be fulfilled. As soon as the NDA government is formed again in Bihar, we will further strengthen this pace of development,” he said.

PM Modi linked development with heritage, invoking Sita and Ayodhya.

“Today, I have come to this sacred land of Mother Sita seeking your blessings. Only with the blessings of Mother Sita will Bihar become a developed state. This election will decide what the future of the children of Bihar will be,” he said.

He said he had prayed on this soil and referred to the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya.

“When a prayer is offered from the land of Mother Sita, does it ever go unanswered? That is exactly what happened — the Supreme Court gave the verdict in favour of Ramlala,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted connectivity initiatives under the Ramayana Circuit.

“A direct rail service from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya is part of this plan. Your son-in-law is none other than Lord Rama himself. A magnificent temple of the son-in-law of Sitamarhi has been built in Ayodhya. Now it’s the turn of Mother Sita’s maternal home. The grandeur of Punoura Dham will now be seen by the whole world.”