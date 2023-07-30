Live
- Athlete sisters powerlift hopes of many in UP's Shahjahanpur
- PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
- Two AAP leaders join BJP party
- Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
- SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
- Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
- Tomato price touches Rs 200/kg in TN as rain hits crop in Karnataka, Andhra
- BJP govt looting hard-earned money of people, says Congress
- Kamal Nath's 'Chhindwara Model' to convince tribals in poll-bound MP
Just In
Athlete sisters powerlift hopes of many in UP's Shahjahanpur
PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
Two AAP leaders join BJP party
Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
Protected monuments in Lucknow to be encroachment free
Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the officials to remove encroachments from the protected monuments in Lucknow.
Lucknow: Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed the officials to remove encroachments from the protected monuments in Lucknow.
The district administration will conduct a joint survey of the encroachments with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to draw a plan to remove squatters.
The officials apprised the Jacob that in the first phase, encroachments by 50 families living in five centrally protected monuments namely Bara Imambara, Saadat Ali and Mushirzadi Tomb, Sher Darwaza or Neil’s Gate, Qaiserbagh Gate and Kaiser Pasand cemetery were removed.
They said 19 encroachments in and around the centrally protected monument Bara Imambara and six encroachments in Asafi Masjid located in Hussainabad area were yet to be removed.
The divisional commissioner instructed the concerned officials to jointly survey the heritage area and identify illegal encroachments. She instructed the concerned office bearers of the Trust to remove illegal encroachments from the heritage zone.
The commissioner said that renovation of monuments was to be given priority and will be carried out in a time-bound manner by ASI.