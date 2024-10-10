  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi HC seeks police stand

Protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi HC seeks police stand
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city's Jantar Mantar. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi government and sought their responses. "Let response to the petition be filed," said the bench and posted the hearing on October 22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick