Live
- ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ review: A worthy watch this Dussehra
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
Just In
Protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi HC seeks police stand
Highlights
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city's Jantar Mantar. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi government and sought their responses. "Let response to the petition be filed," said the bench and posted the hearing on October 22.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS