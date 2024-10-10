Protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi HC seeks police stand

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city's Jantar Mantar. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi government and sought their responses. "Let response to the petition be filed," said the bench and posted the hearing on October 22.