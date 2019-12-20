Protestor injures hand in bomb toss, video leads to arrest

New Delhi: A video of a man injuring his own hand while hurling a petrol bomb at policemen during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Delhi's Seelampur area, went viral and landed him in the police's net.

Delhi Police have arrested two people in this matter.

In the video, the man is seen lighting a petrol bomb to hurl at the cops, but, instead, it explodes in his hand.

As per sources, the explosion left the man seriously injured and he was admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital in east Delhi area.

The police arrested him from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The police also found the person who filmed the video and recovered more bombs from him.

The video relates to a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act that erupted in the Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

"Violent protests erupted around 1.30 to 1.45 p.m. when the protesters were going back after holding a peaceful protest. But, suddenly some miscreants present in that protest pelted stones on buses following which the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent protesters," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal had earlier told IANS.