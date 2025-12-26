Protests Erupt Outside Delhi High Court After Bail Granted In Unnao Rape Case, Survivor’s Mother Demands Capital Punishment

A wave of protests broke out near the Delhi High Court on Friday following the court’s decision to grant conditional bail to former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Protesters assembled outside the court complex, chanting slogans and condemning the order that suspended his jail sentence.

The demonstrations come amid renewed anxiety expressed by the survivor and her family, who say the court’s decision has left them shaken. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the survivor said she was deeply distressed by the outcome and felt unsafe after learning about the conditions under which Sengar was granted bail.

The survivor’s mother, reacting strongly to the development, told news agency ANI that the bail should be revoked and that the family would approach the Supreme Court for relief. She said they had lost confidence in the High Court’s decision and demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible, including the man convicted in the murder of her husband.

Footage from the protest showed police and security officials urging demonstrators to disperse, warning that legal action would follow if they failed to comply within minutes. Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who joined the protest, said the decision had caused widespread anguish among women across the country, adding that the protest was aimed at seeking justice from the same court where, according to them, injustice had occurred.

Other protesters questioned the grounds on which Sengar was granted bail, arguing that a person convicted of rape and linked to serious crimes should not be allowed out of prison. They said keeping such convicts behind bars was essential for ensuring women’s safety.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in 2017. Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court suspended his life sentence, noting that he had already served more time in jail than the maximum punishment prescribed under the POCSO Act at the time of the offence.

Despite restrictions placed on Sengar, including an order preventing him from coming within five kilometres of the survivor, the decision has reignited fears within her family. The survivor cited past incidents, including a 2019 road accident that killed two relatives and injured her and her lawyer, to underline her concerns. She said Sengar was a powerful figure who did not act directly but allegedly used others to carry out attacks, and that his release had once again put her family at risk.

Now 24 and living in Delhi, the survivor currently has court-mandated protection and is accompanied by a contingent of CRPF personnel at all times. However, her mother has claimed that security cover earlier extended to her and her three children was withdrawn earlier this year, adding to the family’s sense of vulnerability.