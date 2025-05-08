‘Proud of our armed forces,’ Rahul lauds Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for its strong response by hitting targets deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” the Defence Minister wrote on X while hailing the defence forces of the country.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also complimented the army by simply posting “#OperationSindoor #JaiHind”, on his X handle.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on X, “Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X, “Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army. #IndianArmy.”

UBT (SS) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote on X, “Hail India! Hail the army of India!”.

“Jai Hind, Hindostan Zindabad,” wrote Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi on his X handle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their precision and bravery following the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a high-precision military strike on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Former Defence Minister A. K. Antony said that what the Indian Armed Forces did through ‘Operation Sindhoor’ is not a war.

“India is not interested in war but is against terrorism. The entire world is strongly behind India. Never before has the world stood behind India like this as the entire world is against terrorism,” said Antony.

“Innocent tourists were killed, and I have full faith in the Indian Armed Forces. My big salute is for them,” added Antony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Indian armed forces.

Taking to X, HM Shah posted, “Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.”

“The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots,” he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “We are extremely proud of our Army. Our brave soldiers protect our freedom and integrity. May God protect them and give them immense courage to face challenges with patience and bravery. Jai Hind.”

Union Minister J.P. Nadda wrote, “India’s message on Pahalgam -- If you tease us, we won’t let you go. Prime Minister Modi said that those who attack the soul of India will be given severe punishment.”

“India is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism from its roots. We will eradicate the scourge of terrorism,” he added, reaffirming the government’s hardline stance against cross-border terrorism.