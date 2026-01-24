Providing youth with employment opportunities is our priority, says PM Modi at 18th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 61,000 appointment letters to the newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 18th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

The newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Central ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education, among others.

Addressing the event being held at 45 locations across the nation, virtually, PM Modi said, "The beginning of the year 2026 marks the beginning of new joys. Along with this, since Vasant Panchami was just celebrated yesterday, a new 'Vasant' is also beginning in your lives."

He said that the appointment letters are "an invitation letter for nation-building" and a "sankalp patra" for giving direction towards a Viksit Bharat.

Extending his congratulations, he said that these youth will play a significant role in the growth of the government companies, strengthening the education, technological ecosystem and enhancing services and energy security.

"Connecting young people with skills and providing them opportunities for employment and self-employment has always been a priority for our government. That is why we initiated the Rozgar Mela in mission mode. Over the years, the Rozgar Mela has become an institution through which lakhs of youth have received appointment letters across various government departments," the Prime Minister said.

He further noted that India is one of the youngest countries in the world and the Central government is "continuously striving to create new opportunities for India's youth, both within the country and globally". "The Indian government is actively entering into trade and mobility agreements with several nations to expand these opportunities," he said.

PM Modi said that over the past years, India has made "unprecedented investments" in modern infrastructure, which has created "massive employment opportunities" across every sector linked to construction. At the same time, he mentioned that the scope of India's startup ecosystem is growing rapidly.

"Similarly, initiatives under Digital India have expanded a whole new economy. In fields like animation, digital media, and several other sectors, India is emerging as a global hub. Our creator economy is growing at a fast pace, offering young people new opportunities every day," he added.

Highlighting India's global standing, the Prime Minister said, "The increasing trust that the world places in India is creating countless new possibilities for our youth. India is the only major economy in the world to have doubled its GDP in a single decade. More than a hundred countries are investing in India through FDI. Compared to the decade before 2014, FDI in India has more than doubled. And more foreign investment directly translates into innumerable employment opportunities for India's youth."

Mentioning that 8,000 women have received their appointment letters on Saturday, he highlighted that in the past 11 years, women's participation in the country's workforce has nearly doubled and that women's self-employment rates have increased by nearly 15 per cent. He said that the government schemes like MUDRA Yojana and Startup India have "greatly benefited our daughters".

"Today, in very large numbers, women are directors and founders. In our cooperative sector and in self-help groups working in villages, a significant number of women are providing leadership," he added.

PM Modi stated that today the country is moving on a "reform express", aimed at "making both life and business easier".

"Everyone has benefited from next-generation GST reforms. This is helping our young entrepreneurs and our MSMEs. Recently, the country has implemented historic labour reforms. These will benefit workers, employees, and businesses alike. The new labour codes have further strengthened the ambit of social security for workers and employees," he added.

Calling on the new appointees, the Prime Minister said, "Try to recall the past five to seven years, whenever you had to interact with the government in any form, whether through a government office or any other channel. Think about whether you faced difficulties, delays, or felt something was lacking. Remember the things that troubled you, that troubled your parents or your friends, the things that irritated you or made you angry. Now, you must decide that such difficulties will not be faced by other citizens during your tenure. As a part of the government, you too will have to bring small reforms at your own level."

"You must move forward with this approach so that the maximum number of people benefit. Ease of living and ease of doing business are strengthened not only by policies, but even more by the intent of government employees working at the local level," he said.

He further said that the country is changing rapidly, and with this fast pace of change, he said that the new appointees "must keep upgrading", adding that they should make full use of platforms like iGOT Karmayogi.

"Whether it is the Prime Minister or the smallest government functionary, we are all servants of the people. We all share one common mantra, with no one above or below anyone else. That mantra, for you and for you, is 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' -- the citizen is like God. We must work with this spirit. As a new phase begins in your lives, remember that through your efforts, India will become a Viksit Bharat by 2047," PM Modi added.

In line with the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation, Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action. Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country.

The newly recruited appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 3,600 e-learning courses have been made available for "anywhere, any device" learning. This will provide a strong foundational training to the new appointees.

Recognising the powerful role of the youth in national development, the Prime Minister launched a series of Rozgar Melas on October 22, 2022. These melas are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building, according to an official statement.