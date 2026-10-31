Public Impeachment of CEC: Much Sound and Fury, Little Substance

The Opposition's symbolic public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar turned into a full-fledged political spectacle, with leaders demanding not just his impeachment but also that he be tried for treason and face criminal proceedings.

The mock Parliament was organised at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, where a specially erected set replicated the Lok Sabha.

The resolution was moved by Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, who claimed to speak on behalf of all those whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls across the country. He accused the Election Commission of failing to act independently and fairly, alleging that it had compromised its autonomy and was deleting and adding voters' names at will to benefit the ruling party.

Kharge went a step further, alleging a quid pro quo between the government and Gyanesh Kumar. He claimed that the CEC had received favours in return, including jobs for family members and financial benefits. However, he offered no specific details to substantiate these allegations.

He also accused the RSS of having opposed adult franchise from the beginning, contrasting its alleged position with that of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who, according to Kharge, reposed faith in the people and laid the foundation for democracy. He charged the present government with attempting to dismantle democratic institutions and said the INDIA bloc was fighting against this perceived threat.

Emphasising the importance of the right to vote, Kharge said that votes could make or break governments and asserted that the Congress had always stood for free and fair elections. He recalled that it was Rajiv Gandhi who had reduced the minimum voting age from 21 to 18, enabling a larger section of the country's youth to participate in the electoral process.

Claiming that the Opposition had no personal animosity towards the CEC, Kharge said its objective was to restore free and fair elections and regain public confidence in the electoral process. He accused the government of taking control of institutions and misusing agencies such as the ED and CBI. He further alleged that 'Vote Chori' had become a tool to retain power.

Kharge also strongly objected to the immunity granted to the CEC by Parliament in December 2023. He argued that the legislation had been passed after the suspension of 145 Opposition MPs and was, therefore, illegitimate. He pointed out that even the Chief Justice of India and the President did not enjoy similar legal protection.

The AICC president claimed that Opposition parties had repeatedly sought an appointment with the CEC to discuss alleged electoral anomalies and obtain explanations but had been denied an audience. He also alleged that Opposition leaders were brutally attacked by the police outside the CEC's office. This, he said, had left them with no option but to take their protest to the streets.

Kharge declared that the Opposition would not allow the government to damage the Constitution or compromise democracy. He insisted that its voice must be heard, claiming that the INDIA bloc represented 60 per cent of the country's people.

He then moved a motion of impeachment containing six charges against Gyanesh Kumar. These included allegations that the CEC had entered into a criminal conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the BJP and facilitated electoral manipulation.

Another major charge concerned the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and the deletion of nearly 14 crore voter names. Kharge accused the CEC of tampering with Form 6 and even demanded that cases of treason be registered against him. Other charges included the alleged misuse of software, ignoring objections raised by fellow Election Commissioners, violating constitutional obligations and wilfully undermining the rule of law.

Three people who claimed to have lost their voting rights were also given an opportunity to narrate their grievances. Representatives of the TMC, Samajwadi Party and Left parties participated in the discussion. The TMC, predictably, alleged that the BJP had come to power through 'Vote Chori'.

What stood out in the entire exercise, however, was the striking absence of any fresh arguments or compelling evidence to support the Opposition's sweeping allegations. The substance of almost every speech was the same: the Opposition was unable to win elections because of alleged vote theft.

Interestingly, none of the speakers appeared to offer any new material to substantiate this recurring charge. Nor did they adequately address the fact that several of these issues are before the Supreme Court. More importantly, they did not spell out whether they would accept the court's verdict, whatever it might be.

A mock Parliament may provide an opportunity for political expression, but a symbolic impeachment cannot substitute for constitutional procedure, evidence or judicial scrutiny. If the Opposition genuinely believes that the electoral process has been compromised, it must establish its case through facts and evidence rather than rely on political theatre and repeated slogans. Democracy demands accountability, but allegations of such gravity demand proof as well.