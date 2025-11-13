Public movement banned within 3-km radius of India-Pak border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur: As the security has been tightened across Rajasthan following the Delhi blast, the Sriganganagar district administration has issued an order banning public movement within a three-kilometre radius of the India-Pakistan border for two months.

Sriganganagar District Collector Dr Manju issued the restrictive orders along the International Border. This ban will be effective from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily for the next two months. The order clearly states that no one will be able to enter the border area without permission during this period.

Citing security reasons, the Collector has also banned the use of brightly lit devices and loud noise-producing devices. Farmers cultivating in border areas will now only be allowed to carry out agricultural work after obtaining permission from the relevant border post officials.

Action has been warned against farming or any other activity within a three-kilometre radius of the border without permission.

The administration has said that this decision has been taken with national security in mind to effectively control cross-border infiltration, smuggling, and other anti-social activities.

It is reported that in recent times, there has been a sharp increase in the number of weapons and drug consignments being sent from Pakistan via drones. Since 2021, more than 60 cases of drone smuggling have been reported, 56 of which are linked to the Sri Ganganagar border and four to the Bikaner border.

In another instance, the weapons recovered from three ISIS-linked terrorists recently arrested by the Gujarat ATS have been linked to Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan.

According to ATS officials, these weapons were brought into India through border routes. The investigation found that the accused received weapons via drones sent from Pakistan and were planning attacks at multiple locations across the country, said officials.

Security agencies believe that any suspicious activity near the border will now be monitored more closely than ever before. Rajasthan, which shares a 1,070-kilometre border with Pakistan, has placed the districts of Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer under special surveillance.