Pujari driving efforts to promote hockey in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Jharsugu dadistrict has been creating its own identity in national hockey over the past four years through intense grassroots development and infrastructure growth. Since January 2, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and Brajrajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari has facilitated the distribution of 339 hockey sticks, balls and sets of equipment to 22 schools in the district.

The schools which received the sets of hockey equipment are Pithinda High School in Laikera block, Murulipalli High School, Doon Public School in Badmal, OPM Girls’ High School, Odisha State Brigade School, Arda, St Arnold School, Jharsuguda, Blue Bell School, Jharsuguda, St Joseph’s School, Jharsuguda, Ghanshyam Hemlata Vidya Mandir, PKSS High School, Believers’ Church, Brajrajnagar, Lakshmi Narayan College, Jharsuguda, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jharsuguda, Ekalavya Model School, Kirmira, Saint Vincent’s School, Government Girls’ High School, Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda Engineering School, Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Mangala Bazaar, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Industrial Estate, PM Girls’ School, Brajrajnagar, Shri KBJ Government High School, Laikera, SSD Sodamal and Banjari Belpahar School.

Through the dedicated efforts of Pujari, the AstroTurf work at the hockey stadium at H Katapali is nearing completion. Following this, construction on a high-quality gallery will commence, marking the completion of Odisha’s third hockey stadium.

The Revenue Minister is facilitating the construction of a hostel on behalf of the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association. Currently, 1,100 players, comprising both boys and girls, are playing hockey across 45 schools in the district.

District Hockey Association president and District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan and Hockey

Association secretary and Additional District Magistrate Brajabandhu Bhoi are striving to promote and elevate the game of hockey. Following Amrit Acharya’s appointment as Deputy Collector and District Sports Officer, a comprehensive strategic plan for the sports sector is currently under development, said the Odisha Hockey Association vice-president.