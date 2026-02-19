Pulwama Man Arrested For Impersonating NIA Officer, Duping Delhi Job Seekers

A routine patrol near the Red Fort led Delhi Police to uncover a job scam in which a man from Pulwama allegedly posed as an officer of the National Investigation Agency to deceive job seekers.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Mudassar, was found sitting inside a black Hyundai Santro with a minor boy during a late-night check on February 18. When questioned, Mudassar produced an identity card claiming he was associated with the NIA, immediately raising suspicion among the patrol team.

Both were taken to the police station for verification, where initial questioning revealed that the accused had allegedly been targeting financially vulnerable families by offering employment opportunities in Delhi in return for money. Police said the minor’s family had paid an advance, believing the boy would secure a job in the capital through the accused’s supposed official connections.

Investigators revealed that Mudassar had brought the minor to Delhi on February 13 and checked into a guest house near Jama Masjid, claiming he was coordinating job placements. However, he failed to provide any supporting documents, offer letters, or contact details to substantiate his claims.

A joint interrogation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau confirmed that the NIA identity card was forged. Officials said the accused had been impersonating a government officer to gain trust and extract money from unsuspecting families.

What initially appeared to be a suspicious vehicle check ultimately exposed a wider deception built on fake authority and false employment promises.

Police have registered a case under Sections 319(2) and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali police station for cheating and possession of forged documents. Further investigation is underway to determine whether more victims were targeted as part of the alleged job racket.