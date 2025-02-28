Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the accused in the Pune bus rape case has been nabbed and based on the technical and forensic details the police will carry out a detailed investigation.

The probe will reveal the turn of events and further details, he said.

“The police have arrested the accused, who was hiding. However, the police found him using various technologies. Soon, the entire incident will be revealed. The Police Commissioner has given some information about the incident. It would not be appropriate to give the remaining information at this stage. All the information will be available after the investigation,” he said.

CM Fadnavis further stated, "It would be premature to talk about this right now. The accused will be taken into custody. An investigation will be conducted after that.”

Pune Police arrested Dattatray Gade, who is the accused in the Swargate rape case, at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday. He was picked up from a sugarcane farm in Gunat village in Shirur taluka, where he was hiding. The police had deployed 13 teams comprising over 500 personnel and a dog squad for Gade’s look out who was missing since Tuesday after he raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus in Swargate bus depot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikhil Pingle led the team that nabbed Gade and later handed him over to Swargate police for further investigation.

Police sources said a hectic search was launched to arrest Gade in his home village, Gunat. Police personnel from the crime branch, drone cell, and dog squad from the surrounding districts were deployed. DCP Pingle said the villagers cooperated with the police during Gade’s search operation.

The police commissioner, Amritesh Kumar, said the preliminary medical examination of the accused revealed that rope wounds were visible on his neck; judging by these wounds, he may have tried to commit suicide. The accused has also confessed to this. However, his attempt failed because the rope broke, and by that time, the people came to the site. A team will be sent there to investigate whether he had actually attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis remarked on Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam’s comment that in the incident that took place in the Shivshahi bus, there was no resistance from the victim. Since there was no resistance, no one suspected this.

“Yogesh Kadam’s statement was taken differently. Swargate bus depot is situated in a crowded area. There were many people there. The bus where the crime took place was outside. Yogesh Kadam was trying to say that people did not notice the resistance,” said the Chief Minister.

He, however, added, "Kadam is a new Minister. Therefore, my advice to him is that we have to be more sensitive when speaking in such cases. If something goes wrong while speaking, it has a negative impact on the public mind.”

CM Fadnavis also had a word of advice for Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, who earlier said that "such incidents happen not in Pune alone but in other parts of the country". The CM asked him to be sensitive while making statements in such cases.



