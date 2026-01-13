Pune Police Detain 15-Year-Old Girl For Allegedly Luring Teen Boy Before His Murder

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has detained a 15-year-old girl for her alleged role in the murder of a 17-year-old boy, after investigators found that she had used her Instagram account to draw the victim into a fake romantic relationship. According to police, the girl knowingly lured the teenager to a specific location, from where other accused abducted him, killed him and buried his body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The case came to light after the boy’s mother filed a missing complaint on December 31, stating that her son had left home on his two-wheeler two days earlier and never returned. Since the missing person was a minor, police immediately registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons and launched an intensive investigation.

Initial inquiries revealed that the victim had ongoing disputes with a group of youths, who allegedly held grudges against him. Based on technical evidence, police tracked down several suspects to Belgaum in Karnataka. During questioning, the accused confessed to kidnapping and murdering the boy. Acting on their statements, police later located the burial site and recovered the body following legal procedures.

So far, five adult suspects aged between 19 and their early 20s have been arrested, while three other minors have been detained. The 15-year-old girl, a school dropout, is the ninth person to be apprehended in connection with the crime. Investigators said she was fully aware of the plan and deliberately played a role in trapping the victim by pretending to be in a relationship with him online.

Police officials stated that the victim had allegedly troubled some of the accused in the past, which led them to plan the murder. After her detention, the girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and has been sent to an observation home as the investigation continues.