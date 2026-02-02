Pune Porsche Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused, Cites Prolonged Trial Delay

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three individuals accused of tampering with blood samples in the high-profile 2024 Pune Porsche crash case that resulted in the deaths of two young tech professionals.

The accused — Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Satish Mittal and Amar Santosh Gaikwad — were arrested for allegedly swapping their blood samples with that of the main accused, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the accused had spent over three years in undertrial custody, while the case continued to see little progress. The court noted that as many as 159 prosecution witnesses were yet to be examined, making an early conclusion of the trial unlikely.

The bench stated that keeping the accused incarcerated for an indefinite period, despite minimal movement in the trial, would result in undue prejudice. It further observed that the juvenile involved in the crash is already being tried separately under the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident had triggered nationwide outrage after it emerged that a 17-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, had fatally hit Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who were riding a scooter. The controversy intensified when the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the teenager within hours, directing him to undergo counselling, write an essay on road safety and seek treatment for alcohol consumption.

Sood and Mittal were arrested in August last year after investigators alleged that their blood samples were used to replace those of the minors present in the car during forensic testing. In December, the Bombay High Court had rejected bail pleas filed by them and several other accused linked to the case.

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail was based primarily on the prolonged incarceration of the accused and the likelihood of further delays in the trial due to the large number of pending witnesses.