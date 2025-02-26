Pune Woman Assaulted Inside Bus Just 100 Metres from Police Station

A shocking incident occurred at the Swargate Bus Stand early Tuesday morning, where a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked bus, alarmingly situated just 100 metres from a police station.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas, was recognized through CCTV footage, but he has not yet been apprehended. In response to the incident, authorities have established eight special teams and deployed a canine unit to locate Ramdas, who has a previous criminal record.

The victim, a domestic worker en route to her hometown of Phaltan in Satara district, reported that the crime took place between 5:45 AM and 6:30 AM. According to police, the bus in which she was assaulted has since been vandalized.

CCTV footage reveals Ramdas conversing with the victim. He reportedly referred to her as 'didi,' or 'sister,' and misled her about the bus's status, claiming it was dark because other passengers were sleeping. Once inside the bus, he locked the door and sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, the victim managed to board another bus where she confided in a friend, prompting immediate reporting to the police. Law enforcement quickly registered a complaint and accessed CCTV footage, kickstarting their investigation. They will also look into the safety protocols of the bus depot management in light of this troubling incident. Swargate Bus Stand is one of the largest operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the attack, calling it "extremely unfortunate, distressing, and infuriating." He stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been made aware of the situation and has issued directives for a thorough investigation.

"This heinous act against an innocent woman is unacceptable and deserving of the harshest punishment available under the law," Pawar emphasized in a post on X. He assured that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and support for the victim.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among opposition leaders, who have criticized the government for failing to maintain public safety. Maharashtra Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted a rise in similar crimes, recalling the notorious Nirbhaya case from 2012. “While the BJP government focuses on financial aid for women, they neglect their fundamental safety,” he remarked.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also criticized the incident, pointing out the failure of law enforcement to protect an area that should be under regular patrol. Similarly, the Shiv Sena, aligned with the Congress and NCP coalition, staged a protest at the bus stand, expressing their outrage over the rising tide of violence.

This incident continues to raise critical questions about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in Pune, as calls for justice and action grow from the community and political spheres alike.