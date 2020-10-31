Punjab BJP leader resigns over farm laws

Chandigarh: BJP Punjab youth general secretary Barinder Singh Sandhu on Saturday resigned from the party over the newly introduced Central farm laws, thus becoming the third prominent leader in the state to step down this month.

In his letter to state BJP President Ashwani Sharma, Sandhu said that the farmers' unions, 'arhtiyas', small traders and labourers were fighting against the agricultural laws passed by the Centre.

"Seeing these prevailing circumstances, I am resigning from the post of BJP Punjab youth general secretary and the party," he wrote.

Sandhu said he had raised his voice against the farm laws, but was ignored.

Earlier, party's general secretary and core committee member Malvinder Kang and state Kisan Morcha chief Tarlochan Singh Gill had resigned from the party over the farm laws.