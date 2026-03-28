Punjab BJP slams AAP govt, cites irregularities in Verka supply chain

Chandigarh: Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Ashwani Sharma, on Saturday, alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has maintained a deafening silence over a series of serious scams and irregularities linked to Verka and the nutrition supply chain, raising grave concerns about public health and systemic corruption.

Sharma said that the recent rejection of nearly 125 metric tons of Verka milk powder by the Indian Army over quality concerns has once again exposed the rot within the system.

"This is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern," he added, pointing to earlier allegations of chemical adulteration in milk supplied to Verka plants, multiple financial irregularities in different units, and now the shocking quality failure flagged by the Indian Army.

He also highlighted the controversial Panjiri (Integrated Child Development Services Nutrition Scheme), terming it a potential Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore scam.

"Since 2022, the AAP government has shifted supply from trusted cooperatives like Verka to private contractors under a questionable tender process. There are serious allegations of hurried approvals, links between firms, and compromised nutritional quality, including replacement of ghee with cheaper substitutes like soybean oil. The matter is already under scrutiny before the Punjab and Haryana High Court," Sharma said.

Accusing the Chief Minister Mann of being "hand in glove with the milk mafia", lawmaker Sharma said mere suspension of officials is a face-saving exercise and grossly inadequate.

"When children's nutrition and soldiers' health are compromised, it is not negligence, it is criminal betrayal," he asserted.

The BJP has demanded a time-bound CBI inquiry or a high court-monitored probe into all Verka-related scams, adulteration allegations, and the Panjiri controversy to uncover the truth and fix accountability.

"Punjab deserves answers, not silence. The people will not forgive this betrayal," Sharma added.



