Punjab Cabinet to undergo Covid tests after minister turns positive

Chandigarh: After a Punjab Cabinet Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus and hospitalised, the entire cabinet led by Amarinder Singh is likely to undergo Covid tests as a precaution, officials said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister is keen that the entire Cabinet undergoes the coronavirus test as a precautionary measure, an official in the Chief Minister Office told IANS.

"Though most of the meetings for quite some time are held virtually, there is a risk of contracting virus through the staff. So the Chief Minister asks all the ministers to undergo a test," he said, adding "even the Chief Minister himself will undergo the test".

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He is the first Council Minister to test positive.

Bajwa, who has mild symptoms of the virus, has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mohali near here.

Last week, Rural Development Director Vipul Ujjwal was tested positive. After that Bajwa's sample was taken.

A total of 340 cases and nine more deaths due to Covid were reported in the state on Tuesday.

With these deaths, the number of casualties in the state rose 213.