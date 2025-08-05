Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoles demise of Satyapal Malik

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik.

Malik died on Tuesday at a hospital in Delhi after a prolonged illness, his personal staff said. He was 79.

In his condolence message, Mann said he was sad to hear the news of the demise of Satyapal Malik.

"He always gave priority to the issues of farmers and the general public and fearlessly raised the voice of truth," Mann said in a social media post in Punjabi.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa too expressed grief over Malik's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji, former Governor and a seasoned public servant. His contributions to Indian politics and governance will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Bajwa in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief over the death.

"The news of the demise of former Governor Chaudhary Satyapal Singh Malik ji is extremely saddening. He was a leader who fearlessly expressed his views and held clear opinions in the interest of the nation. His contributions will always be remembered, said Warring.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj too expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the former J-K governor.

Gargaj said that Malik fearlessly raised his voice for Punjab and especially for the Sikh community'a contribution that will never be forgotten.

In a statement, Gargaj noted that during the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi, Malik had strongly spoken in favour of the farmers' rights and held the government accountable.

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.

In his gubernatorial role at Jammu and Kashmir, Malik oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.