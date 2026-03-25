Punjab CM Rejects CBI Probe Demand In Warehousing Officer Suicide Case

The suicide of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation officer has triggered a major political controversy, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejecting opposition demands for a CBI investigation into the case.

The officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who died on March 21, had accused AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment in a brief video recorded before his death. Bhullar, who previously held key portfolios including transport and jails, was removed from his ministerial position and later taken into police custody. An Amritsar court has remanded him to five days of custody.

According to allegations, Randhawa had been under pressure to award a tender for a warehouse project to Bhullar’s father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar. The officer had also reportedly written to senior officials, claiming he was being forced to falsely admit to accepting bribes linked to tender allocations.

The case has intensified political tensions in the state, with opposition parties demanding a central probe, while the state government maintains its position against involving the CBI.