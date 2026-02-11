Punjab CM reviews arrangements for Investment Summit from March 13-15

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to be held from March 13-15 in Mohali, envisioning it as a step towards accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Addressing the meeting, CM Mann said, "The Progressive Punjab Investment Summit will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the state, which has already emerged as a favourite investment destination across the globe."

"This historic summit will offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the state by giving a major push to industrial development," he said.

Emphasising the need for collective deliberation, the Chief Minister said, "A consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the state after marathon discussions with international industrial giants."

CM Mann said the summit will be based on the theme of 'Punjab Means Business -- Policy to Practice'. '

He said the government has already organised roadshows in Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and abroad in Japan, South Korea, among other nations.

Terming the event a major opportunity for investors, CM Mann said the summit would be a platform to showcase the investment opportunities in the state offering maximum incentives across the nation.

He said the state Government has received a huge response not only from industrial giants in India but also from across the globe to participate in the event.

Focusing on reforms, the Chief Minister said the government has introduced Green stamp paper in the registration of sale deeds to ensure faster and smooth issuance of regulatory clearances to industry projects.

He said Punjab is the only state which can rightly boast of its congenial industrial climate coupled with skilled manpower fully capable of catering to the needs of local industry.

Underscoring the importance of energy security, he said as "power is the engine of growth, the state government has made all-out efforts to make Punjab surplus in power".



