Punjab CM to showcase investment opportunities in Chennai, Hyderabad

In order to further propel industrial growth in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday started his tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo the industrial giants for investment.

The Chief Minister reached Chennai where he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies on Monday to rope in investments and strategic tie ups in key sectors.

Likewise, Mann will be having interactive meeting with captains of industry at Hyderabad on Tuesday. This crucial two-day visit of the Chief Minister is likely to benefit the state in roping in huge investments, technical knowhow, and expertise from big companies.

The Chief Minister will be extending invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit being organised by the state government on February 23-24 in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Mann reiterated his commitment to emerge state as an industrial hub, adding the state government will leave no stone unturned for it. He said that every effort is being made to put state on the orbit of high growth trajectory of industrial development.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the tour to big industrial hubs of the country will further accelerate the industrial growth of state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

Mann said that he will personally showcase Punjab as land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that this tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to industrial growth of state.