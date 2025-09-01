Punjab Floods 2025: 29 Dead, 2.5 Lakh Affected, Over 1,000 Villages Flooded
Highlights
Punjab is facing big floods since August 1. So far, 29 people have died. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected in 12 districts. The worst-hit is Pathankot, with 6 deaths.
The floods happened because of heavy rain. Rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi are full due to rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
The Army, NDRF, SDRF, and Punjab Police have rescued 15,000+ people. Many were saved in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Amritsar.
About 1,044 villages are under water. Around 96,000 hectares of crops are damaged. Many animals also died.
The government is still helping people. More damage will be known after the water goes down.
