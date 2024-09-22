Punjab Government is likely to reshuffle its cabinet on 23rd September, 4-5 new minister will include

New Delhi/Punjab: The Punjab government is preparing for a significant reshuffle. According to initial information, the Punjab government will reshuffle its cabinet on Monday. Bhagwant Mann is expected to oust four ministers and add five new faces to his cabinet. According to information received from sources, the swearing-in of the five new ministers will also take place on Monday.

The government has sought permission from the Governor House for this. The swearing-in event is likely to take place at the Punjab Governor's House on Monday, September 23, around 5:00 p.m.The Aam Aadmi Party has yet to issue an official statement on this matter, and no information on the new ministers has been released, however this reshuffle was considered to be fixed for a long time.

According to speculation, the four ministers that might be ousted are Gagan Anmol Mann, Lal Chand Katharuchak, Balkar Singh, and Brahm Shankar Jimpa. At the same time, four or five new ministers can be elected. These include Davinderjit Singh Ladi Dhos, Barinder Goyal, Taranpreet Singh Sondh, Jeevanjot Kaur, and Hardeep Singh Mundian.

It's worth mentioning that Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Mir Hayer became an MP after winning the previous Lok Sabha election. Following his resignation, numerous departments were vacant. In such a situation, it became necessary to include new faces.