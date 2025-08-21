Punjab Governor lauds role of startups in shaping India's future

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday lauded the role of startups in shaping India's economic and technological future.

Speaking at a start-up conclave organised here at the CII Northern Region Headquarters that saw vibrant participation from budding entrepreneurs, incubators, investors, and representatives of the corporate and academic sectors, the Governor said India has now emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world -- a remarkable feat that reflects the power of innovation and youth-led enterprise.

The initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India', and 'Digital India' have provided the necessary foundation and ecosystem to support startups, enabling them to dream big and scale globally.

Governor Kataria commended the proactive approach of the Chandigarh administration in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through a robust start-up policy.

He also encouraged the youth to take full advantage of the enabling environment, especially in a region that enjoys unique advantages like high literacy, excellent connectivity, and premier educational institutions.

He called upon young entrepreneurs to take inspiration from India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', and channel their innovations towards solving real-world challenges, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, education, urban mobility, sustainable development, and agriculture.

The Governor also emphasised the need for collaboration between government bodies, industry partners, and academic institutions to create a supportive innovation ecosystem.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Industries), elaborated on Chandigarh's startup policy, highlighting that over 600 startups are registered with DPIIT from the city.

He underlined Chandigarh's geographic and administrative advantages, proximity to the northern region trade zone, and the contribution of premier institutions like PEC, PGIMER, and IIT Ropar as incubators that support the startup journey from ideation to commercialisation.

He said the policy focuses on both startups and incubators and provides support across stages, seed, early growth, and market entry, to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

Officials of the CII also participated in the deliberations, reaffirming their commitment to providing strategic mentorship, market access, and incubation support to emerging ventures.



