Punjab Govt Withdraws ₹80 Fee On FIR Downloads After Public Backlash

The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has withdrawn its decision to impose a ₹80 fee for downloading FIR copies from the Saanjh portal after facing strong criticism from legal experts, activists, and opposition leaders.

A fresh notification clarified that FIR copies will now be available free of cost, both online and at Saanjh Kendras. The move came shortly after a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the legality of the fee.

The petition, submitted by advocates Abhishek Malhotra and Vasu Ranjan Shandilya, argued that charging for FIR access creates barriers to justice, especially for economically weaker sections. It stressed that FIRs are public documents and should remain freely accessible as per established legal principles.

The earlier decision had sparked widespread concern, with critics warning that introducing fees could restrict transparency and limit public scrutiny. Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa also criticised the move, calling it an attempt to curb accountability.

Following mounting pressure and legal scrutiny, the government quickly reversed its stance, reaffirming that access to FIRs will remain free for all citizens.