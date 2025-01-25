Punjab Guv announces awards on R-Day for police officials

Chandigarh: The Governor of Punjab on Saturday announced the names of Punjab Police officers and officials to be awarded the 'Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak' award and 'Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty' on Republic Day.

The Governor announced the names of four officials of Police Post Jaijon in Hoshiarpur, ASI Manna Singh, ASI Rajinder Singh, woman Senior Constable Kulwinder Kaur and Home Guard Gurdeep Singh for Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award.

The police party had saved the life of Deepak Kumar after his Innova car overturned and swept away when the latter attempted to cross the Jajjon Khad river in Hoshiarpur district on August 11, 2024.

Likewise, Senior Constable Gurpreet Singh from CID Unit Ludhiana to also be conferred with the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award as the latter saved a man's life by pulling him out of the Sirhind Canal after he attempted to commit suicide following a verbal dispute with his newlywed wife on August 29, 2024.

Similarly, eight Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, officers, including Navreet Singh Virk, Jasmeet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Parampal Singh, Digvijay Kapil, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Harinder Singh and Samar Pal Sighh, are among 19 officers and officials who have been selected for the Chief Minister’s ‘Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty’.

The other officers are Inspectors Pran Nath, Pritpal Singh, Sukhmandar Singh and Manphul Singh, Sub-Inspectors Rajesh Kumar, Parminder Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Sumeet Aery, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harpal Singh, Head Constable Mukhjit Singh and Constable Simranjit Singh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and thanked the government for recognising the services of the Punjab Police officers and officials. He said that such recognitions play a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion.