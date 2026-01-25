Punjab, Haryana Step Up Security Measures Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in preparation for Republic Day celebrations scheduled for Monday. Authorities have intensified vigilance to ensure smooth and incident-free events across the region.

Officials said additional security personnel have been deployed at important locations, including government offices, transport hubs such as bus stands and railway stations, and other sensitive installations at district headquarters. Special attention has also been given to venues where Republic Day functions will take place and where senior leaders are expected to hoist the national flag.

Police have set up multiple checkpoints across both states, with thorough checks of vehicles and increased monitoring at railway stations. In Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said around 6,000 extra police personnel have been mobilised to maintain law and order and conduct special operations. Senior officers, including station house officers and gazetted officers, have been instructed to remain on ground until all Republic Day events conclude.

The heightened alert follows a recent incident in which an explosion on a railway track in the dedicated freight corridor in Fatehgarh Sahib district damaged a train engine and injured a loco pilot, underscoring the need for enhanced security.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is scheduled to unfurl the national flag at the state-level ceremony in Fazilka, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over celebrations in Hoshiarpur. In Haryana, Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will hoist the flag in Panchkula, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the main function in Gurugram.

Haryana Police have also stepped up security statewide, with personnel closely monitoring sensitive areas to maintain public order. Similar precautions have been put in place in Chandigarh, the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, as authorities remain on high alert ahead of the national celebrations.