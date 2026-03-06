Punjab has taken historic step towards Universal Health Coverage: Governor informs Assembly

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has taken a historic step towards Universal Health Coverage by extending 100 per cent health coverage to the entire population of the state under the 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana', said Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday.

In the Governor’s Address on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly here, the Punjab Governor said under “this transformative initiative, every family in the state is entitled to cashless health cover of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year for a comprehensive range of 2,356 medical and surgical procedures.”

“The scheme is being implemented through an extensive network of government and empanelled private approximately 900 hospitals across Punjab and Chandigarh, ensuring seamless access to quality treatment,” Governor Kataria said.

As the Governor was speaking about the health programmes launched by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, Congress lawmakers entered the Well of the House while raising slogans like “Punjab Sarkar Murdabad”.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised objections over the government's functioning.

Governor Kataria asked him to sit down but he refused to relent and continued to speak. Later, the Congress members staged a walkout.

The Punjab Governor in his address, highlighted the AAP government's initiatives like increased seats in medical colleges and campaign on drug de-addiction.

“My government of Punjab has undertaken the largest-ever recruitment of doctors in history. Since 2022, my government has recruited 934 doctors for government hospitals, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of the total doctors currently serving in the state.

“My state has initiated the recruitment and empanelment of nearly 400 specialist doctors, representing the largest specialist expansion. The recruitment of nearly 400 nursing personnel is almost complete, while an additional 500 positions are currently in the pipeline,” he said.

The Governor said the ﻿Punjab government has launched the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign as a comprehensive and determined effort to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

Under this campaign, to provide accessible and effective de-addiction services 548 opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics are operational across Punjab to provide treatment. In addition, 36 government and 177 private de-addiction centres along with 19 government and 74 private rehabilitation centres are functioning to support treatment and long-term recovery.

De-addiction services in Punjab have also been extended to 19 jails, ensuring continuity of care for incarcerated individuals.

Since the launch of these interventions, over 10.63 lakh patients have been registered and provided treatment through the de-addiction and rehabilitation network, said the Governor.

Governor Kataria added about 90 per cent of the households in the state have benefitted from the free electricity up to 300 units that has been provided by the Punjab government.