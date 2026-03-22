Punjab Minister Accused In PWC Officer Suicide Case Amid Serious Allegations

The death of a senior Punjab government official has sparked widespread concern, following allegations of harassment against a state minister. Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager with the Punjab Warehousing Corporation, died by suicide on March 21 after allegedly consuming poison. Before his death, he recorded a video accusing Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of pressuring him.

In the video, Randhawa reportedly claimed he had taken the extreme step out of fear of the minister, suggesting he would not survive. The incident has prompted a major political and administrative response.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an impartial investigation and directed the chief secretary to probe the matter. To ensure fairness in the inquiry, Bhullar has been asked to step down. A case has been registered against the minister, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his aide Dilbagh Singh under provisions related to abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

In her complaint, Randhawa’s wife, Upinder Kaur, alleged that her husband was under continuous pressure from the minister to withdraw and reassign a warehouse tender. She claimed Bhullar wanted the contract awarded to his father and allegedly threatened Randhawa with serious consequences if he refused.

According to her statement, despite resisting the pressure due to procedural violations, Randhawa faced repeated threats, including through phone calls. She further alleged that when the tender was awarded to another party, the pressure intensified, with demands to cancel and reissue it.

Kaur also accused the minister of summoning Randhawa to his residence on March 13, where he was allegedly humiliated, assaulted, and even threatened at gunpoint. She claimed he was forced to falsely admit to accepting a bribe in connection with the tender process.

Days after the alleged incident, Randhawa took his own life.

The case has triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who have criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over law and order in Punjab. Leaders from the BJP and Congress have accused the administration of shielding the minister and called for stricter action, including a deeper investigation.

Demands have also been raised to transfer the case to a central agency, with opposition leaders questioning the safety of government officials under the current administration.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the state, with calls for accountability and justice continuing to grow.