Punjab Pastor Convicted of Rape, Sentenced to Life in Mohali Court

A Punjab court has sentenced Bajinder Singh, a self-proclaimed Christian pastor, to life imprisonment following his conviction in a 2018 rape case. The judgment was issued by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar in Mohali. Singh, who had been known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet,' was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman from Zirakpur.

The case, which centered on allegations of sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and voluntary harm, saw Singh convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On March 28, the court found him guilty of violations under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). As a result, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment and directed his immediate transfer to Patiala Jail.



Supporters of Singh gathered outside the courtroom following the verdict, but law enforcement kept the crowd under control. Singh’s co-accused, including Akbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali, and Sandeep alias Pehlwan, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Another accused, Sucha Singh, passed away during the course of the trial.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the victim in 2018 with Zirakpur police, which led to the registration of charges against Singh and six others. The charges included sections related to rape, cheating, sexual harassment, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.

According to the victim’s statement, she first met Singh at a roadside eatery and began attending his prayer meetings. Over time, Singh gained her trust, acquiring personal details about her life. In September 2017, he invited her to a roadside eatery in Zirakpur, requesting she bring her passport. Once there, Singh allegedly took her to his flat, claiming he was preparing for a trip to the United Kingdom and promised to take her along.

It was during this meeting that Singh allegedly assaulted the victim, recording an explicit video of the encounter while she was unconscious. He subsequently extorted money from her, threatening to release the video if she did not comply with his demands. The victim continued to endure the abuse under the constant fear of public humiliation.