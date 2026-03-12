Punjab Police arrests fugitive deported from Central Asian nation

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against cross-border organised crime, Punjab Police, in association with Central agencies, have arrested fugitive Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, after having him deported from a central Asian country, to face charges in numerous heinous crimes, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the newly-established Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), working under the Internal Security wing, has played a pivotal role in this operation.

DGP Yadav said that to track and restrict the international movements of accused Chopra, a Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) and Look-Out Circular (LoC) were issued.

"Sustained international coordination eventually traced his location to a Central Asian country, following which he (Chopra) was deported and arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi," he said.

As per information, Chopra, a resident of Ferozepur, was a key figure wanted in connection with high-profile crimes, including the sensational Ferozepur triple murder and multiple narcotics trafficking cases.

The accused has been facing at least nine first information reports (FIRs) in districts including Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Patiala.

DGP Yadav said that Chopra was a major facilitator of narcotics smuggling from Pakistan into Punjab and had managed to escape abroad to evade the law. He said that beyond drug trafficking, Chopra has also been the prime conspirator behind the August 2024 triple murder in Ferozepur, in which a young girl and two others lost their lives following a rivalry between Chopra and one of the victims, Dildeep Singh.

DGP Yadav said that Chopra’s arrest is expected to significantly disrupt the logistics network of drug consignments entering Ferozepur and neighbouring border districts of Punjab, dealing a major blow to cross-border narcotics trafficking operations.



