Punjab Police arrests two for cross-border arms smuggling; eight weapons seized

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence of Amritsar apprehended two people, Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh, who were actively involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovered eight weapons, police said on Friday.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that acting on specific Intelligence, these operatives were intercepted while transporting a consignment of illegal arms from Pakistan-based smuggler Noor.

The DGP wrote on social media handle X that three Glock 9mm pistols, four Px5 pistols and one .30 bore pistol were seized.

"A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to identify additional handlers and unearth the full extent of this smuggling network," the DGP added.

In another crackdown a day earlier on cross-border drug smuggling networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted two international narco-trafficking cartels with the arrest of its six drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered four kg heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that one module is operated by arrested accused Sevenbir, who is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The latter received heroin consignments and operated under the guise of livestock trade, he said.

The DGP added that one of the arrested accused, Jasbir Kaur, is linked to the cartel of the infamous smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta, and maintained contact with smugglers in India and across the border.

In one more major breakthrough on Thursday, the police dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two of its operatives after recovering six highly sophisticated pistols.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh.

DGP Yadav said that accused Surajpal Singh was in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers identified as Rana and Sikander, who were using drones to drop consignments of arms and ammunition.