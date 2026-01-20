Punjab Police now launches war against gangsters

Chandigarh: After making substantive progress in the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' (war against drugs), the Punjab Police have now launched a decisive war against gangsters named 'Gangstara Te War' aimed at making a gangster-free state.

Declaring the launch of this war, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday here that a massive statewide crackdown against gangsters has already begun.

A total of 2,000 police teams, comprising more than 12,000 personnel, are conducting raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters across the state.

These raids are part of the 72-hour-long Operation Prahaar.

DGP Yadav, accompanied by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Promod Ban, and IGP (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, told the media, "The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has declared a well-strategised war against gangsters with the clear intent of eliminating the entire ecosystem of gangsterism, including their financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains and communication networks."

Warning foreign-based gangsters, the DGP said, "They (gangsters) should not feel safe abroad. Soon, they will be brought back to Punjab to face the law."

He added that the police have identified 60 foreign-based gangsters who are operating from abroad while executing criminal activities in Punjab through their local associates.

"To expedite their extradition, the Punjab Police has established an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell, Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), led by DIG (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary. These gangsters will be brought to Punjab to face legal action," he said.

Providing further details, DGP Yadav said Red Corner Notices have already been issued or are in the process of being issued against 23 of the identified gangsters.

"The process to issue Red Corner Notices against the remaining 37 foreign-based gangsters will be completed in a time-bound manner within the next three months," he said.

Appealing directly to the youth, the DGP urged those who have been misled to abandon the path of crime and return to the mainstream.

"I urge misguided youth not to fall into the trap of foreign-based gangsters, who themselves are sitting safely abroad and luring you with small sums of money to commit heinous crimes. Crime does not pay," he said, while cautioning that those who refuse to reform should be ready to face strict action.

DGP Yadav also launched an Anti-Gangster Helpline number -- 93946-93946, enabling citizens to anonymously share information about wanted criminals and gangsters, and to provide tips related to crime and criminal activity.

A cash reward up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for information leading to the arrest of gangsters, he added.