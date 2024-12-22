Punjab seeks central assistance to strengthen security in areas adjoining Pakistan

Chandigarh : Punjab raised a demand for central assistance to strengthen its police infrastructure and security efforts in districts bordering Pakistan, with a grant of Rs 1,000 crore, an official statement said on Sunday.

Industrial incentives similar to those provided to Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring hill states were also sought to support MSMEs in Punjab's border and sub-mountainous regions, during the pre-budget meeting held in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state has raised the demand to restore NABARD’s Short-Term Seasonal Agricultural Operations (ST-SAO) limit to Rs 3,041 crore, from the reduced limit of Rs 1,100 crore for FY 2024-25.

He said this restoration is vital to prevent farmers from turning to moneylenders. Several states raised this issue and it was discussed at length, he said.

For road connectivity under PM Gati Shakti, the state has requested Rs 100 crore to construct a 5.6-km, 45-m wide approach road connecting the National Highway 44 to the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Rajpura. This funding is essential for the timely completion of road construction and the successful implementation of the industrial cluster.

Expressing gratitude for the Vande Bharat train connecting Amritsar with New Delhi, the state government requested another Vande Bharat train to connect Bathinda, the state’s agricultural and commercial hub, with the national capital. This would ensure seamless connectivity for the Malwa region of Punjab.

The minister also proposed financial support to address crop residue management in Punjab. He said despite providing 1.45 lakh crop residue management (CRM) machines since 2018, high operational costs remain a challenge.

The state government has proposed an incentive of Rs 2,500 per acre, with Rs 2,000 per acre from the Centre and Rs 500 per acre from the state. The total cost of this initiative is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore, with the Centre requested to provide Rs 1,600 crore as budgetary support.

Expressing gratitude to Union Finance Minister Sitharaman for providing Punjab with the opportunity to present its suggestions, Cheema said Punjab's demand for an incentive package to address the unique challenges faced by the state, particularly due to its proximity to a hostile border with Pakistan, is crucial to bolster the state's infrastructure and security measures.

He hoped that the upcoming Union Budget would act as a catalyst for fostering citizen welfare, driving regional development, and spurring economic growth.