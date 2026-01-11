Punjab to hold cattle, horse fair to mark Maghi festival

In a significant step to preserve and promote cultural traditions and the livestock economy, the Punjab government is all set to host the “Ghora Mandi”, a grand traditional cattle and horse fair, in Muktsar Sahib on the occasion of the Maghi festival.

This vibrant event will showcase the state’s rich rural heritage, featuring high-end breeds of horse and other livestock, said Minister of Animal Husbandry Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday.

He said 70 acres at the Industrial Focal Point at Lambi Dhab in Muktsar Sahib has been selected for the fair that is expected to draw a gathering of breeders, traders and animal enthusiasts from across the region.

The ‘Ghora Mandi’ will transform the ground into a dynamic showcase of equine splendour, celebrating the state’s rich heritage. The fair will feature prized horse breeds such as Marwari and Nukra, etc., rare cattle species and other livestock, besides witnessing the best animal husbandry practices to celebrate a deep-rooted agrarian legacy, he said.

Outlining the proactive measures taken by the department to make the fair a success, Khudian said the government is committed to the welfare and safety of livestock, the backbone of rural economy.

“The Ghora Mandi is not just a market. It is a part of our soul. To ensure the well-being of every animal attending, we have made comprehensive arrangements,” he said, adding that a dedicated temporary veterinary dispensary has been set up at the fairground.

A special 40-member team, led by the Deputy Director Animal Husbandry of Muktsar Sahib, Gurdit Singh, has been deployed at the venue.

This team will provide round-the-clock treatment facilities for livestock and maintain strict surveillance to prevent the spread of any animal disease. Highlighting the event’s popularity and enthusiasm among animal lovers, Khudian said an enthusiastic response, with many livestock farmers already arriving with their animals.

“We are expecting thousands of animals at this famous market, making it a true testament to Punjab’s thriving livestock sector,” he added.

The minister also urged the livestock farmers to bring only healthy animals to the fair.

“The health of our livestock is paramount. If any livestock farmer notices symptoms of illness in their animal, they must first contact their local veterinary facility for guidance before travelling,” he said.