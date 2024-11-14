Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute

The Punjab government has initiated a comprehensive rebranding of its Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in response to a funding dispute with the Union government. This decision includes removing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's photographs from clinic facades and implementing new branding guidelines under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The controversy emerged when the state's 870 clinics, operating under the AAP government's branding, faced opposition from the Centre for using NHM funds while deviating from Ayushman Bharat's established identity. This led to the suspension of federal funding in February 2023.

To resolve the impasse, Punjab has agreed to a compromise: clinics receiving the 60:40 NHM funding will now incorporate Ayushman Bharat branding. Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh clarified that purely state-funded facilities will retain their AAC branding, while approximately 400 clinics have already begun the transition.

The standoff originated when Punjab unilaterally renamed Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres without maintaining required federal logos and color schemes. The Shiromani Akali Dal has criticized the delay in implementing these changes, claiming it blocked over Rs 765 crore in funding and disrupted rural healthcare services.

