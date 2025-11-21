  1. Home
Punjabi caught in Goa with 146 grams of ‘charas’

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 10:54 AM IST
Punjabi caught in Goa with 146 grams of 'charas'
The Goa police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Punjab after he was allegedly found carrying 146.5 grams of a narcotic substance, suspected to be charas, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out a raid on Tuesday night near the local chapel in Mandrem, Pernem taluka, a senior official said. “During the operation, the accused, identified as Akash Adwal, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, was allegedly found carrying 146.50 grams of a black, sticky substance suspected to be charas, valued at Rs 1.46 lakh,” police said.

A case was registered against Adwal on Wednesday under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said, adding that his activities in Goa are being probed.

Goa Drug BustCharas SeizurePunjab Accused ArrestedNDPS Act CaseMandrem Police Operation

