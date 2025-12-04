Putin Arrives In India Today For Key Talks: Su-57 Jets, Trade Expansion And Private Dinner With PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for his first visit since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, marking the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Putin and host a private dinner shortly after his arrival. Over the two-day visit, both sides will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, expanding trade, and deepening energy partnerships.

Putin’s itinerary includes a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, participation in the Russia-India Business Forum and the launch event of RT TV in India—signalling broader collaboration in media and technology. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the two nations continue to maintain a “regular and confidential” political dialogue, with several joint initiatives lined up across sectors such as industrial projects, innovation, transportation, space research, healthcare, mining and labour mobility.

A key topic on the agenda is the possibility of India acquiring Russia’s advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. Discussions are also expected on raising bilateral trade from the current $68 billion to $100 billion by 2030 while improving settlement mechanisms using national currencies. Another major focus will be strategies to shield India-Russia commerce from US sanctions and punitive tariffs.

The summit may see new agreements, including one enabling easier movement of Indian workers to Russia. Talks on India’s proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union may also take place. Energy cooperation—particularly oil supplies—will remain a priority as India seeks affordable crude without triggering additional US penalties.