Putin to Visit India in August 2025 Amid India-US Trade Dispute

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon. Doval is currently in Moscow. While the exact date is not confirmed, Russian media says the visit may happen in the last week of August.

This visit comes at a tense time between India and the United States. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% extra tax on goods imported from India. This is because India continues to buy oil from Russia.

The US has also warned countries like India that they may face more punishment if they keep buying oil from Russia. The US wants Russia to stop its war in Ukraine, which has been going on for four years.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have said that President Putin is also planning to meet US President Trump soon. A place for the meeting has been decided, and more details will be shared later.