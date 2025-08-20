PVTG girl from Malkangiri secures medical seat

Bhubaneswar: Champa Raspeda of Malkangiri district became the first student from the Didayi, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), to clear NEET-2025 and secure admission into Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital, Balasore. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed happiness over the student’s achievement.

Champa is the daughter of Lachmu Raspeda of Amlibeda village under Nakamamudi panchayat of Korukonda block in the tribal-majority district. Her father is a marginal farmer, while her mother is a homemaker. She began her early schooling at the PVTG girls’ education complex, Nandiniguda (Khairput block) under the SC & ST Development (SSD) department.

She later pursued her studies at SSD Girls’ High School, Chitrakonda, and completed her matriculation in 2019. After passing Class 12 in the Science stream in 2021 from SSD Higher Secondary School, Govindpally, financial hardship forced her to discontinue her BSc studies.

Yet, her dream to become a doctor never faded, an official statement said, adding that with guidance from her former science teacher Utkala Keshari Dash, Champa joined free NEET coaching classes at Balasore.

In the statement, the Odisha government said the State has been witnessing a steady rise in the educational achievements of tribal students, particularly in the field of medicine.

Over the past few years, several tribal students have cleared NEET and secured MBBS seats in government medical colleges.

The Didayi tribe, one of the 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha, inhabits the remote forested regions of Malkangiri district, particularly in Kudumulugumma and Khairput blocks. Traditionally, the tribal group is dependent on shifting cultivation, forest gathering and small-scale farming.

“For a young girl from this community to break barriers and enter the medical profession is a remarkable step toward empowerment and social transformation,” the statement said.

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, “Her hard work, strong determination and success will inspire all youths of Odisha. I hope that in the future she will serve the poor and backward people as a good doctor. I wish her a bright future.”