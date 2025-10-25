PWD plans integrated transit corridor to decongest South Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun the process for a feasibility study to construct a flyover on SSN Marg in Chhatarpur, aiming to decongest traffic in south Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The heavily congested three-kilometre stretch of Sant Shri Baba Nagpalji (SSN) Marg between the Anuvrat Marg intersection and DLF farms is mostly used by commuters travelling to Gurugram, Delhi airport, Vasant Kunj and other parts of South Delhi.

“The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours. A tender has been floated inviting companies to carry out a detailed feasibility study,” a PWD official said.

Currently there are three traffic signals along the Anuvrat Marg, approximately 200 metres ahead of the Chhatarpur Mandir intersection.

The PWD plans to construct an integrated transit corridor to decongest the entire area. The corridor will include the construction of a flyover, slip roads, and an underpass or foot overbridge to facilitate pedestrian movement.

In June this year, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Chhatarpur assembly constituency on the request of area MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar. During the visit, PWD officials were directed to come up with a plan to decongest the areas.

“The road width varies from 27 to 30 metres, due to encroachments on the road and there are several commercial establishments. So there are a few challenges, which will be cleared after the study,” the official added.

Surrounded by busy commercial areas and the constant movement of buses, cars, autos, two-wheelers, and pedestrians, this key South Delhi road stretch has turned into a traffic nightmare even during non-peak hours.

According to the tender, the detailed study will include a survey of the area and mapping of all buildings, details on encroachments, number of trees, signages, road features and other permanent structures in the project area.